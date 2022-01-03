NBA announces five rescheduled games for Nets

The NBA announced a series of rescheduled games for the Nets Monday evening following postponements of previously scheduled contests. A total of five games have been changed or rescheduled for Brooklyn.

Here are the changes made by the league

Jan. 9: Nets vs. Spurs (12:00 p.m. ET. tip) — The game was originally scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sunday game was moved up so the team can fly out to Portland for make up game. See below.

Jan. 10: Nets at Trail Blazers (10:00 p.m. ET tip) — The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 at Portland, which was postponed.

Jan. 26: Nets vs. Nuggets (7:30 p.m. ET. tip) — The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 19 at Brooklyn, which was postponed.

Feb. 17: Nets vs. Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET. tip) — The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 21 at Brooklyn.

Feb. 28: Brooklyn vs. Toronto (7:30 p.m. ET tip) — The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 26 at Brooklyn.

The Nets official schedule page is being updated.