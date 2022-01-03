Shams: Kyrie Irving back Wednesday vs. Indiana

The long wait for Kyrie Irving’s return to play appears to be at an end. A little less than three months after Sean Marks and Joe Tsai banished him from play, Irving is expected to play Wednesday night in Indianapolis, still unvaccinated.

Shams Charania reported the news early Monday, saying that Irving has targeted the Pacers game.

Irving got a reprieve from Marks and Tsai on December 18, but he immediately tested positive for COVID-19 and had to enter health and safety protocols. Since returning to HSS Training Center, his head coach and teammates have all said how good he’s looked, with Kevin Durant calling him a “master” James Harden “elite” and Steve Nash, the man who’ll make the ultimate decision to play him, “great and gifted.”

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Clippers, Nash talked about Irving’s ramp up with the “stay-ready” group.

“He looks great considering he was in isolation for however many days: 10+ days I think. For him to come out of that and look as good as he has playing with the stay-ready group and getting his rhythm back has been exciting,” said Nash.

Irving, in his first media availability last week, said that he “respected” the Nets decision to bench him for all games and bar him from practice, rather than play him only on the road.

“I just really empathized and understood their choice to say, ‘If you’re not going to be vaccinated, fully vaccinated, then you can’t be a full participant.’ I understood their decision and I respected it. I really had to sit back and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to sit down and really evaluate things and and see it from their perspective,” said Irving.

Until those comments, the general consensus among media was that Irving wouldn’t return until January 12 vs. the Bulls in Chicago, the start of a short road trip. Irving will be eligible to play about 22 games for the rest of the year.

Irving still can’t play in New York because he has yet to be vaccinated. He was not asked if has changed his stance on vaccination. Nor can he play in Toronto, further reducing the number of games he’s eligible for.

With Irving about to return and ten Nets players clearing protocols, only Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) remains sidelined.