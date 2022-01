First, Mike and Brian piece through all the various James Harden reports from Woj, Chris Haynes and Jake Fischer and try to figure out the truth of the matter, who the Nets should fear, and what may happen this offseason. Then (19:00) TGG dig into the spiciest Nets trade rumors (Paul Millsap! Bruce Brown! Shooters!) plus rank the most intriguing players the Nets could acquire using Spencer Dinwiddie’s trade exception.