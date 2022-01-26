Woj: James Harden has expressed his commitment to Brooklyn

Woj has spoken.

After weeks of reports that James Harden is an off-season target of Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey and that he is unhappy with everything from Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status to the weather in New York, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is offering Nets fans some respite from all the nail biting and worry.

“James Harden has repeatedly told management, ownership, those in the organization that he is committed to be being a Net,” Woj told NBA Countdown. “He wants to win a championship there and more than that the ‘Big Three’ in Brooklyn — Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving — that what they say publicly is what they also say privately: which is when they’re together, they believe they’re unstoppable.”

Woj also said the Nets haven’t talked trade about Harden and wouldn’t entertain any trade offers for Harden,

Here’s the clip, courtesy of Anthony Puccio...

Later, Woj added this...

Specifically, the ESPN writer wrote...

The Brooklyn Nets won’t listen to trade-deadline overtures for All-NBA guard James Harden, a resolve rooted in Harden’s repeated insistences to ownership and management that he’s committed to staying and winning a championship with the franchise, sources told ESPN. Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks are buoyed not only by Harden’s consistent internal stance, but the shared public and private belief among superstars Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that the three make the Nets an unstoppable team when playing together. The Philadelphia 76ers’ plans for a potential pursuit of Harden this summer have been no secret anywhere in the league, but the Sixers have yet to make the Nets a trade offer ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, sources said. The Nets don’t plan to engage any team — including the Sixers — that might try to pry Harden ahead of his possible free agency this summer, sources said.

Those same basic sentiments were expressed by a league source in talking with NetsDaily. The source, familiar with the Nets thinking, described the spate of Harden stories as “spin” and that he would have “no comment, no updates on this craziness.”

Earlier Wednesday, Steve Nash also talked about Harden’s situation.

“I think James is happy to be here I just think it’s frustrating right now...we have higher expectations and I thin it’s frustrating but I think James is happy here for sure.”

Harden himself attempted to tamp down the speculation in the Nets post-game media availability.

“I don’t know about any reports,” said Harden. “Of course I’m frustrated because there’s a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason: injuries, COVID, or whatever you want to call it. Everyone in this organization is frustrated because we are better than what our record is and we should be on the way up. That’s all it is. If you didn’t hear it from me, then it’s reports. I’m frustrated because I want to win and I’m a competitor. It’s pretty simple.”

Asked about New York, Harden also contended reports were mistaken, “Of course (I like living here),” he said.

Still, there has been a great deal of speculation in the past week about Harden. On Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report added to the long list of basketball writers suggesting that James Harden might wind up somewhere else this summer, except Fischer takes things several steps further. He suggests the Nets superstar wants to explore other options in free agency is “frustrated” with Kyrie Irving’s part-time status, “disappointed” by Steve Nash’s coaching and “not enjoying” his time in New York City.