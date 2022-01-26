UPDATE: James Harden OUT vs. Nuggets with ‘left hamstring tightness’

James Harden is out for Wednesday night’s game against the Nuggets. After being listed as questionable about an hour and half prior to game time, Harden was declared out.

Prior to the second game of the back-to-back, the Nets head coach said Harden reported the hamstring tightness and his availability will be based on how he feels through pregame protocols. The Nets superstar is coming off a 33-point triple-double and played a game-high 38 minutes in the 106-96 loss to the Lakers Tuesday night.

“Questionable is all I got,” said Nash on Harden’s status. “He’s reported a little hamstring tightness, so we’ll see how it goes when he gets through his protocols.

Outside of Harden, Day’Ron Sharpe (non-COVID illness) and Nic Claxton (rest) are out for Wednesday night’s game. The Nets head coach did not speak on Sharpe’s illness but said Claxton is resting, also out of precaution. He expects his young big man to play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors on the road.

“I think it’s more precaution,” Nash said. “You know, back-to-back, first game back, so we expect him to be ready to go on Saturday.