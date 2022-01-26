NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets, 8:00 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets had a rough go at it on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles. James Harden was great, of course. But he can’t do it all.

So, the Nets are back at it again with another shorthanded go at trying to knock off a potential playoff team out west. No Kyrie Irving. No Kevin Durant. Second night on a back-to-back. Welp...should be fun.

Up next for these Nets is Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic is having yet another MVP-type of season. He’s incredible.

But, then again, so is James Harden. I just hope he’s well rested.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-18) vs. Denver Nuggets (25-21)

WHEN: 8:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

The Nets three point shooting will need a boost after a rough outing last night, so the hope is Kessler Edwards can knock a few shots down from deep. Like everyone else who’s ever walked the face of the Earth, he didn’t have any answers for LeBron James, but he played hard and did some good things in other parts of the game. The Nets need his floor spacing and confidence to help give them another shooter (at home) besides Patty Mills. Aaron Gordon as the second option is working out pretty well. The former Magic star is shooting a career best 52.7 percent from the field and his cutting plus ability to finish at the rim makes him incredibly valuable. Having a 6’8 forward that can handle, finish well at the rim, and playmake a bit is super valuable and allows for more offensive flexibility.

