NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers seem to be bouncing back and forth between “figuring it out” and “burn it all down” as of late. They’re both essentially going win-loss over the last three weeks and looking for some momentum of any kind.

The Nets will hope to topple the Lakers at home on Tuesday night without Kevin Durant (injury) and Kyrie Irving (protocols), while the Lakers are hoping to figure out if Russell Westbrook is any...good.

Anthony Davis is looking to make his return for the Lakers. Should be a fun one, at least.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-17) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (23-24)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: TNT (national), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

It’s never easy to play without Kyrie Irving and now that KD is out as well, the Nets will have to figure out who slides up a role to help keep the lights on. Patty Mills is the leading contender and after a rough stretch in early January, has turned it around over the past two weeks. The Lakers three point defense has sprung a leak over the past five games as they’ve allowed their foes to shoot 38 percent from deep, third highest in the league. Normally, you want to ease your way back into action when you’ve been out for a few months. Unfortunately for Anthony Davis, he’s rejoining a Lakers team that’s fighting to hang on to a playoff/play in spot. Davis helps solve their center problems and take some of the burden off of James’ shoulders. Don’t expect too much from AD tonight if he plays, but in about a month he ought to be back to his elite form.

For more on the Lakers, check out Silver Screen and Roll.