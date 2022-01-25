Treveon Graham signed by Long Island Nets

Treveon Graham, who played 35 games with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2018-19 season, has rejoined the organization, being claimed from the G League player pool by the Long Island Nets.

Marc Stein broke the news...

Traveon Graham has been acquired by the @LongIslandNets and Wes Iwundu has been acquired by the Cleveland @ChargeCLE in the latest notable @nbagleague transactions involving NBA veterans, league sources say.



Graham, 28, will join two other NBA vets trying to reignite their careers by playing with Long Island. Jordan Crawford, 33, and Thon Maker, 24, are already on the Long Island roster. Maker is expected to make his Long Island — and G League — debut Tuesday night vs. the College Park Skyhawks. Long Island’s roster has been decimated by call-ups, injuries and COVID health and safety protocols.

In 2018-19, Graham started 21 games for Brooklyn, averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20 minutes per game on shooting splits of 34/30/82. He was signed by the Nets as a free agent in July 2018, then traded along with D’Angelo Russell and Shabazz Napier to the Golden State Warriors a year later in the sign-and-trade that brought Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.