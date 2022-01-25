Fischer: James Harden ‘frustrated’ with Kyrie Irving status, ‘disappointed’ by Steve Nash style

Add Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report to the long list of basketball writers suggesting that James Harden might wind up somewhere else this summer, except Fischer takes things several steps further. He suggests the Nets superstar wants to explore other options in free agency is “frustrated” with Kyrie Irving’s part-time status, “disappointed” by Steve Nash’s coaching and “not enjoying” his time in New York City.

Fischer writes Tuesday...

Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R. “James isn’t going to hold back,” said a person familiar with Harden. “He’s gonna tell you where he stands.” Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games.

The frustration doesn’t end there either, Fischer writes...

Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit. His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well.

(Of course, if he got moved to Philadelphia, he wouldn’t get much relief living in Pennsylvania or southern New Jersey.)

Fischer now joins Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Marc Stein, the former ESPN and New York Times writer, Brian Windhorst of ESPN and Keith Pompey, the veteran 76ers beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, all of whom have written or spoken of a possible Harden move to Philadelphia to team with Joe Embiid.

Speculation began in October when Harden declined an extension after Sean Marks had earlier said that Harden — and Irving — would be “signed, sealed and delivered” by Opening Night. Harden has a $47 million player option this summer.

The Bleacher Report writer is quick to point out that Harden has not made a trade request and that a trade at the deadline is unlikely. Like the other writers, Fischer speculates about the possibility of a sign-and-trade involving Ben Simmons in the off-season. Unlike the others, he writes there is an “openness” on Harden’s part to join Daryl Morey, his old Rockets GM, in Philly. Previous reports talked more about Morey’s interest in Harden, less about Harden’s interest in the Sixers.

Fischer admits, as have others, that a trade would require a complicated, and probably multi-team sign-and-trade arrangement. The degree of difficulty would be high and he also suggests that the Nets would have to be a “willing participant.”

Of course for any sign-and-trade to happen, Brooklyn would need to be a willing participant. If Harden ever does formally communicate his interest in playing elsewhere this summer, the Nets would likely be hard-pressed to find a greater return for Harden than Simmons, assuming Simmons can rediscover his All-Star form. Simmons, after all, was the Rockets’ runner-up offer for Harden a year ago. And the Sixers have signaled a willingness to attach additional assets to acquire a player such as Harden or Lillard.

Others have speculated that any Harden-for-Simmons deal would have to include draft picks as well as Matisse Thybulle, Philly’s 24-year-old defensive stopper. Philly has all its first rounders — other than a swap with Oklahoma City in 2025 — through 2029.

Fischer, however, disputes that the 76ers are waiting for a possible Harden move in the summer to move Simmons. He says, for example, both Simmons people and the 76ers are monitoring the Wizards’ willingness to move Bradley Beal, among others.