GLUE GUYS: The Silliness of James Harden to the 76ers By Michael Smeltz Jan 24, 2022, 3:30pm EST

First, Brian and Mike dig through the latest report of the 76ers desires to bring James Harden to Philly and RIP IT TO SHREADS! Then (24:00) NFT v FT: Nets role player skills and whether they are fungible or non-fungible.
