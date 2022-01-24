 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GLUE GUYS: The Silliness of James Harden to the 76ers

By Michael Smeltz
Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

First, Brian and Mike dig through the latest report of the 76ers desires to bring James Harden to Philly and RIP IT TO SHREADS! Then (24:00) NFT v FT: Nets role player skills and whether they are fungible or non-fungible.

