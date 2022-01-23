NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are in Minnesota - which is lovely this time of year - to take on old friend D’Angelo Russell and the Timberwolves.

Brooklyn will head back home, albeit for brief period of time, after Sunday night’s game against the Wolves. And, while, “nice they’re coming back home” it’s actually worth noting that Nets are 17-5 on the road this season and only 12-11 at the Clays.

Minnesota is hovering just around .500 (22-23) and in the playoff hunt out West, currently sitting at 8th place in the conference.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (29-16) at Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23)

WHEN: 8:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Karl Anthony Towns KAT can do everything on a basketball court. Need someone to create offense from the elbow? He’s got you. Knock down some threes? He’s got you. Get you a basket in crunch time to win you a game? He can make it happen. If there’s one thing he should cut down on, it’s complaining to the referees. It’s a battle you’re never, ever gonna win no matter how hard you try. The Nets bigs will have a tall task tonight. Assuming Claxton is out again, Day’Ron Sharpe will get the nod to open things up. He’s been a rebounding machine while he’s been on the court, which helps for a Nets team that is middle of the road when it comes to attacking the boards. Sharpe tends to get into foul trouble and KAT is one of the league leaders in free throw attempts, so tonight will be a major challenge for the rookie. When he’s out, LaMarcus Aldridge will step in and space things out for the Nets offense. It took him a minute, but LMA is back to where he was prior to the COVID break. Having a big that can consistently knock down jumpers from all over the court is a huge relief and takes some pressure off Brooklyn’s Backcourt.

