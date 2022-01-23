 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Nash: Joe Harris experiencing ‘flare-ups’ and ‘little setbacks’ in left ankle rehab

By Chris Milholen
Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been a tricky left ankle rehab process for Joe Harris.

Harris, who hasn’t played since suffering the ankle injury on Nov. 14 against Oklahoma City, has experienced some setbacks and flare-ups in his rehab, according to Steve Nash.

“He’s had some flare-ups,” said Nash on Harris’ ankle rehab. “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I’m not a doctor so I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but he’s definitely had some flare-ups and little setbacks here and there. [He’s] continuing to stay positive and work at his rehab, and try to overcome it.”

When speaking to reporters Sunday afternoon in Minnesota, the Nets head coach said the veteran wing isn’t cleared for the high-intensity stage of his ankle rehab but is progressing. Nash wasn’t committal whether Harris will return after the All-Star break.

Tricky injury rehab is unfamiliar territory for Harris. He has been one of the most durable Nets since arriving in Brooklyn back in 2016. The 6’6” wing missed only three games last season and has played at least 69 games per season since the 2017-18 season.

