Long Island Nets sign former lottery pick Thon Maker, among additions to roster

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Long Island Nets.

With a roster decimated by injuries, health and safety protocols, and NBA call-ups, Brooklyn’s G League team has had to make additions to its lineup all year.

The latest, confirmed Saturday, is former NBA lottery pick Thon Maker.

Maker, a 7-foot center, was originally drafted 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 Draft after coming straight out of a Canadian high school.

Maker spent three seasons with the Bucks, averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 13.3 minutes per game. Maker started 46 of 166 total contests in Milwaukee.

Maker was traded to the Detroit Pistons at the 2019 NBA Trade Deadline. He would play 89 games between two seasons for Detroit, starting 19 of them. In total, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game for the Pistons.

Most recently, Maker spent part of last NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers then signed with an Israeli team, Hapoel Jerusalem, in August. In total, he’s played 263 regular season games and 16 in the playoffs.

This will mark Maker’s first time in the NBA G League. He signed a G League contract Friday and Long Island selected him from the league’s player pool. Signing him to a G League deal doesn’t give Brooklyn his NBA rights.

A native of South Sudan in east central Africa, Maker and his family eventually settled in Perth, Australia. He’s played for Australia in FIBA competition. He’s a citizen of South Sudan and Australia.

In recent days, the Nets have also acquired former NBAers Tyrone Wallace and Terrico White while requesting waivers on forwards Wayne Blackshear and Talib Zanna.