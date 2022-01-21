NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 PM EST

It’s Kyrie Irving season. His time to shine, as the Nets embark on their road trip and without Kevin Durant in the lineup; Brooklyn is in need of the kind of spark that Kyrie can provide - the kind of performance where he takes over a game and leads the team to a win. That’s what the Nets are hoping to get when they lace up against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday night.

The Spurs aren’t very good, having lost 7 of their last 10, but they do have good players. Namely, Dejounte Murray. He’s a star on the rise.

Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge return to San Antonio, a place they both fondly once called home. Another monster game from LMA would be nice.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (28-16) at San Antonio Spurs (17-28)

WHEN: 8:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM

Game Preview.

Emotional return x 2 Expect a lot of emotion with the game being first game back in San Antonio for Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge. Mills played 10 seasons and won a championship for the Spurs while Aldridge played six seasons in San Antonio. Tribute videos galore, we expect, and maybe a few tears. The two Nets are averaging better than 13 points apiece this season and have become crucial pieces for Brooklyn. Aldridge said he’s more excited for Mills than himself, he told reporters. “Definitely, Patty,” Aldridge said. “Championship. He was there for a long time and was a big part of that championship run, so I’m definitely excited for Patty to go back. He deserves it. “I’m looking forward to going back. I had a great five years there. I learned a lot, I embraced the culture, it fit my personality. So I’m definitely looking forward to going back and seeing everyone and just having fun.” “Yeah, it’s exciting,” Mills said, admitting he and Aldridge haven’t talked about it much. “There’s obviously been quite a bit going on with our inner circle here on the court and off the court, so my mind hasn’t truly been on it. But I’m sure we’ll be excited to get back there.” Mills and Aldridge have been teammates now three times, with Portland, San Antonio and new Brooklyn.

For more on the Spurs, check out Pounding the Rock.