Shams: Nets, Paul Millsap working on a parting of ways

The Nets and Paul Millsap are working on a deal that will end Millsap’s short run in Brooklyn, Shams Charania reports...

No details on which side initiated discussions or whether the Nets will waive Millsap to give him an opportunity to sign elsewhere or move him in a minor trade. Millsap did not accompany the Nets on their current four-game road trip with the team citing “personal reasons” for his absence.

IF a roster spot opens up, it would seem likely the Nets will convert one of their two-way players — presumably Kessler Edwards — to a standard deal which would double his salary and make him eligible for the post-season. Edwards, taken at No. 44 in the 2021 NBA Draft, was recently ranked 15th in the ESPN’s mid-season rookie rankings. David Duke Jr. is the other two-way. The Nets would be able to sign another player to a two-way.

Millsap, signed in August, has been stuck on the bench for a month, with eight DNP’s, some a coach’s decision, others because of COVID health and safety protocols. That stretch ending last Thursday when he played 19 minutes and scored eight points in a loss to the Thunder.

Overall, Millsap, who turns 37 in three weeks, has played in only 24 games, no starts; averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per. Millsap signed a vets minimum deal that pays him $2.64 million, only $1.67 million of which is included on the Nets cap ... and luxury tax bill.

In his 15-year NBA career, Millsap was selected to the All-Star team four times as well as the All-Rookie Team and an All-Defensive team. He has played in more than 1,000 games, averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds on career shooting splits of 49/34/74.