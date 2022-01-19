NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM EST

Time to get back on track. No Kevin Durant for the next month-plus, coming off a tough road lost the Cavaliers; the Nets are looking to get back on track Wednesday night in Washington where they take on a pretty good Wizards team.

Brooklyn will have Kyrie Irving back in the mix, as it’s a road game. And they’ll definitely need him against a potent offensive team like the Wizards.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (27-16) at Washington Wizards (23-21)

WHEN: 7:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN/FM-AM (radio)

Game Preview.

The Wizards tend to commit their fair share of fouls, and that’s a bad bit of business when James Harden is on the other side. As it so happens, Harden had his worst game from the line this season on Monday as he missed five free throws in a close Nets loss. The Nets need for Harden to maintain his level of assertiveness as he guides the offense. When he’s attacking and looking for his shot, everything becomes easier for him and his teammates.

Chances are, if you’ve been on the internet at any point over the past four years, you’ve probably slandered Kyle Kuzma online. And granted, the Kuz slander is often hilarious. That said, he’s done a real nice job in DC and has stepped his game up in some important areas. He’s averaging a career high in rebounds (21st overall in the NBA) and is doing a better job of passing as well. He’s even played center for the first time in a while, which is a welcome development for him

Having Johnson back ought to help the Nets wrestle with the Wizards bigs on the interior. Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Gafford are some of the better rebounders in the league and will try to pound the Nets. Washington is number three in paint points so Dayron Sharpe, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, and Johnson will have to contest as many shots as possible. On offense, the Nets should attack the paint as much as humanly possible. Washington allows the second highest field goal percentage on shots inside of the restricted area.