Kyrie Irving’s season-high 30 points boost Nets past Wizards in final second thriller, 119-118

Just got the job done.

The Nets escaped Washington D.C. Wednesday, defeating the Wizards, 119-118. With the victory, Brooklyn improves to 28-16 on the season and boosts their East-best road record to 16-5. Over the past two years, the Nets are now 17-5 with Kyrie Irving and James Harden but no Kevin Durant.

Despite Brooklyn putting on an offensive clinic in the second and pulling together a solid third quarter to forge a 16-point lead, the game came down to the final seconds. After two big baskets by LaMarcus Aldridge and a pair of free throws from Bradley Beal, the Nets entered the final minute nursing a flimsy two-point lead.

Although Aldridge hit a pair of free throws off a foul out of an inbound pass that put the Nets in the bonus, Brooklyn left Kyle Kuzma wide open in the left corner and he made them pay, drilling the three to trim the lead down to one point (119-118) with 36.2 seconds remaining.

And then it got chaotic. After Montrezl Harrell swatted James Harden’s layup, the Wizards had a chance to escape with the comeback win, but Kyle Kuzma missed a 27-foot three, and Spencer Dinwiddie’s tough 27-foot three couldn’t fall at the buzzer.

While a lot of Nets fans might have been sure that Dinwiddie’s shot would go down, John Schuhmann said not to worry.

@NetsDaily Dinwiddie was 22-for-98 (22%) on clutch 3s w/ Brooklyn. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) January 20, 2022

Irving helped forge the win for the Nets and put on a hoops show in the nation’s capital. The Nets superstar guard tallied a season-high 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range. Irving dished seven assists and grabbed three boards as well in his 38 minutes of play.

Harden had a near triple-double of 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes of action. The superstar didn’t shoot well in the road win, going 7-of-21 from the field and 0-of-5 from three.

Without Kevin Durant, it was Aldridge who stepped up for Brooklyn Wednesday night. The Nets veteran big was on automatic — “LaAutomatic” as Ian Eagle said — all night and had his own season-high night with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, to pair with six boards and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench.

Patty Mills put together another confident expert performance as he revived his sharpshooting. The Aussie guard recorded 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range in 38 minutes of play. Day’Ron Sharpe, who struggled with foul trouble, put together another stealthy showing, scoring 14 points, six rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.

For the second straight game, the Nets started Harden, Irving, Mills, Sharpe and Kessler Edwards. Irving (12 points after one quarter) found a rhythm early, which served as a catalyst for Brooklyn in the opening minutes. Brooklyn built a 16-12 lead with 6:38 left.

The Wizards began to attack the paint and rack up the fouls on the Nets, getting in the bonus midway through the frame. Brooklyn’s lead quickly shrunk to 25-24 with 3:25 left, but Aldridge provided an immediate scoring impact, tallying 10 points in the period. The Nets ended the first frame strong with an 8-4 burst to take a 33-28 lead after one.

After a quiet first, Harden’s turned up his assertiveness to get to the basket. The Nets guard put together a series of barreling downhill drives to boost Brooklyn’s offense in the second and maintain a seven-point lead off a 7-0 run with 6:47 remaining in the period.

Then it turned into a scoring spree. Brooklyn’s offense continued to turn up the heat behind the scorching scoring of Aldridge (19 points) and Irving (22), with Harden (13) getting in the mix. The trio shot 17-of-21 from the field and compiled 54 of the team’s 74 points (a first-half season-high) to end the second with a momentum-filled 74-62 lead.

Although Brooklyn shot 63.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range in the first half, Washington dominated the boards (23-17), especially on the offensive glass (10-1). That rebounding barrage contributed heavily to 19 second-chance points for the Wizards.

The Nets offense remained in sync and filled with momentum. While Aldridge got an extended breather on the bench, Harden manned the offense and continued to get Sharpe involved down low with shooters on the floor. The rookie provided strong minutes and he was commonly left open dow low or out of the pick-and-roll. The only downside to Sharpe’s play was foul trouble — a common theme, even he admits — picking up his fourth foul with 6:36 left.

After Brooklyn ballooned the lead to 16 in the early minutes of the third, Washington found some rhythm and forged an 11-5 run to trim the deficit down to nine with 3:40 left. Out of the timeout, Irving put on some wizardry to grow the Nets’ lead back up to 13 (97-86), hitting the fourth with momentum.

The Wizards continued to hang around and play tighter defense serving as a catalyst to their offense. The Nets offense went quiet to start the fourth and after Sharpe picked up his fifth personal foul, Washington was in the bonus at the 7:45 mark — a major factor in their comeback. A 9-0 run cut the lead to only one point with six minutes remaining, but Brooklyn answered with a 7-0 run to bring the advantage up to six midway through the fourth.

Sleight of hand

It was during this stretch that the Nets pulled off the video highlight of the game when with the score 109-103 assistant coach David Vanterpool stuck out his hand — inadvertently ... or not — and deflected the ball.

David Vanterpool, deflections MAGNET https://t.co/IrsCy2FmBZ — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 20, 2022

It was a crucial non-call because Kessler Edwards retrieved the ball and the Nets scored. If it had been called, the Nets would have been assessed a technical and gotten possession of the ball.

Schuhmann again...

Can't do that, but also, the benches in Washington are too damn close to the sideline. https://t.co/3t4r35njdE — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) January 20, 2022

In the end, the Nets held on and weathered the final seconds filled with chaos to pull out a confidence-building road win that the team believes can spark resolve and add more confidence to a team finding their way out of a slump.

What’s next

The Nets will play the third game of their four-game road trip on Friday, Jan. 21 when the team travels to San Antonio to face the Spurs. The game is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET.

For a different perspective on Wednesday night’s game, check out Bullets Forever — our sister site covering the Wizards.