Another (minor) controversy for Kyrie Irving as profane exchange with fan emerges online

It seems more playful than malicious, but a profane Kyrie Irving exchange with a Cavaliers fan emerged on social media Tuesday...

“Got y’all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful”



Kyrie to a Cavs fan heckling him.



(via TT/_Willswish) pic.twitter.com/1mYFKA074m — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 18, 2022

Irving, of course, was a big part of the Cavs’ historic Finals comeback against the 73-9 Warriors back in 2016 and hit what is arguably the most clutch shot in Finals history, the dagger that sealed Cleveland’s first championship in a half century. As more than one pundit has noted, Irving deserved the MVP award as much as LeBron James. Irving averaged 27.1 in the seven games, James 29.7.

His departure, however, was not happy and Cavs fans have been unforgiving.

So will the NBA assess a fine against the Nets guard? Don’t be surprised if they do. The league gives players a lot of leeway on the court, but profane exchanges with refs, fans and media often lead to sanctions. Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 last week for a casual profanity in a media availability.