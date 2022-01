Brian and Mike lay out everything Kyrie Irving is saying about whether he will get vaccinated (he won’t) and the gamble the Nets are making. Then at (27:00) Dr. Neeraj Patel - a bone/ligament fixer and super Nets fan - to figure out what Kevin Durant will look like when he comes back, a certain Knicks fan’s theory regarding KD’s injury and what is going on with Joe Harris’ rehab.

Check out this episode on YouTube