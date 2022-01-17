NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:00 PM EST

It could have been much worse. The Brooklyn Nets have apparently learned that they’ll be without Kevin Durant for the next 4-to-6 weeks, according to Woj. Again, that’s not the worst case scenario by any stretch.

On Monday afternoon they’ll head to Cleveland where they’ll take on a very good Cavaliers team, led by an old friend of ours, Jarrett Allen, and promising young big Evan Mobley.

The Nets are expected to have Kyrie Irving back in the lineup alongside James Harden. The issue, of course, being the bigs on the other side of the ball.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (27-15) at Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18)

WHEN: 3:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

And with today being MLK Day (read this wonderful op-ed about Martin and Coretta by Tanya A. Christian), let’s take a trip back to 1967 and watch an appearance he had in Cleveland. “I want to say to everybody under the sound of my voice this afternoon that you are somebody. Don’t let anybody make you feel that you are nobody. You are somebody. You have dignity. You have worth. Don’t be ashamed of yourself and don’t be ashamed of your heritage. Don’t be ashamed of your color. Don’t be ashamed of your hair. I am black and beautiful and not ashamed to say it.”

For more on the Cavs, check out Fear the Sword.