Woj: Nets looking at four to six week rehab for Kevin Durant

The Nets announced Sunday morning that an MRI reveals Kevin Durant has a “sprained medial collateral” — MCL — of his left knee. The Nets added that the injury will require a “period of rehabilitation” rather than surgery. Here’s the announcement...

Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2022

While the Nets did not provide a timetable on KD’s return, Adrian Wojnarowski said the NBA’s leading scorer will likely be out four to six weeks.

There’s optimism within Nets that will be a four-to-six week rehab and return for Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/xKYtu0l4VL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2022

Durant’s rehab means the Nets won’t have their “Big Three” available until late February or early March. Assuming Kyrie Irving won’t get vaccinated and/or New York City doesn’t change its mandate on indoor venues, Brooklyn will likely have to rely even more heavily on James Harden, particularly at home. Durant and Harden have been in the top three in minutes played all season long.

The injury could also take Durant out of the All-Star Game on February 20 in Cleveland, roughly five weeks away. He is the East’s leading vote-getter.

MCL injuries do not normally require surgery unless it’s accompanied by other knee-related issues. There’s no indication whatsoever in the Nets announcement that Durant will go under the knife.

More details as they become available.