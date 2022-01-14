Long Island Nets split with Wisconsin Herd, losing 133-112 at Nassau Coliseum

In their up-and-down season, the Long Island Nets lost to the Wisconsin Herd Friday night, 133-112, at Nassau Coliseum. The loss, which puts the Nets at 2-4 in the G League regular season standings, followed a 133-104 blowout win against the Herd two nights earlier.

Long Island forward and NBA G League Player of the Week Craig Randall II recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes, continuing his high scoring that has put him among the league leaders in scoring and the league leader in 3-pointers made. Jordan Crawford, the NBA vet looking for a comeback, added 16 points in the loss. Crawford, added six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes while shooting 4-of-9 from long range.

Four other Long Island players broke double figures. Josh Gray, the veteran point guard, finished with 13 as did Marcus Zegarowski, the Nets draft pick, and Brandon Rachal, the undrafted wing out of Tulsa. Justin Jackson had 11.

The problems for the Nets Friday were the same as they have been all season: consistency and defense, or more specifically, lack of same. Also, the Nets entered the game with only nine players available.

The two teams went back-and-forth to open the contest and were tied 21-21 with 4:41 left in the first. Wisconsin pulled ahead to end the quarter up by three, 34-31. Long Island opened the second quarter looking to shrink the gap despite the Herd’s strong defensive effort. Wisconsin pushed past the Nets heading into the half up by seven, 62-55.

Wisconsin came out hot to start the third quarter, outscoring the Nets 26-2 in the first six minutes. The Herd would continue their strong play over the remainder of the third quarter, ending the period up 19, 97-78. Long Island was unable to overcome the Herd’s defense in the final quarter of play as Wisconsin outrebounded the Nets by eight, 13-5. The Herd went on to defeat the Nets by 21, 133-112.

Wisconsin was led by guard Jeff Dowtin, who tallied 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Herd forward Rayjon Tucker recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

The Nets will play their next game at the Coliseum against the Maine Celtics on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.