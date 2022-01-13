NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 PM EST

The Brooklyn Nets are home after a huge statement win on the road over the first place Bulls on Wednesday night; all gas, no breaks.

They’re back at it again, however, on Thursday night in Brooklyn to take on the Thunder. A “much easier” opponent. I put that in quotes because, well...

Nets @HSpecialSurgery status report for tonight's game against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/uQfGxmsQcS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2022

Yeah, that’s a lot of “outs.” James Harden will have to take over against the young Thunder team. It’s been a weird week for the Nets, so don’t want to chalk any game up to being a “gimme” at this point.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-14) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27)

WHEN: 8:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Josh Giddey OKC has another good young player to build around. Josh Giddey set a record for being the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double earlier in the year and has been solid thus far. Over his last four games, Giddey is averaging around 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on a 50/41/100 shooting split. He gives OKC another solid ballhandler and someone that can orchestrate the offense. The Thunder have a bright future and Giddey figures to be a huge part of it. As it so happens, today is the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought James Harden to Brooklyn. Harden brought it in style with an all around dominant game on national TV. He had a season high 16 assists (to only two turnovers), had the Nets getting into the offense early, and knocked down five three pointers. He even made a catch and shoot three, which is something he doesn’t do as much these days. Harden got into such a wonderful rhythm with Sharpe and if that relationship continues to blossom, it will open up even more good options for the Nets. When Harden is assertive, playing with pace, and applying constant pressure, he becomes one of the most difficult players in the league to defend. It’s been a great year for Harden in Brooklyn and the team hopes he has even more showcase performances coming up.

