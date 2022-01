Mike and Brian dive into everything important to come out of the Brooklyn Nets biggest win of the year against the Chicago Bulls: Day’Ron Sharpe’s role going forward, Kessler Edwards intrigue, James Harden is FULLY back, the Kyrie Irving impact, and then we discuss the story from Stefan Bondy from the Daily News on the chance that Kyrie can play in Brooklyn, unvaccinated.

