Marcus Zegarowski leads Long Island Nets to blow out win over Wisconsin Herd

As any Nets fan knows, the kids are alright. In past two games, first round picks Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe have had 20 point games and second round pick Kessler Edwards played solid defense and hit some key shots in his first NBA start.

Meanwhile, down on the farm, Marcus Zegarowski is doing fine as well. On Wednesday, a couple of hours before the Nets beat the Bulls, Zegarowski scored 22 points in the Long Island Nets 133-104 blowout win over the Wisconsin Herd,

The 6’2” combo guard out of Creighton, the 49th pick in the 2021 Draft, shot 8-of-12 overall and 6-of-10 from deep in 30 minutes, adding four rebounds and three assists.

Here’s some highlights...

This is what DOMINATION looks like! The @LongIslandNets won by 29 thanks to their three 20+ point scorers.



Zegarowski: 22 points on 8-12 FG

Brown: 21 points on 8-18 FG

Gray: 21 points on 9-14 FG pic.twitter.com/87ryIqX3Hp — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 13, 2022

The win had to be a relief for Adam Caporn and his team. They had lost two tight games in their last two outings. This time, however, the basketball gods shone on the young Nets.

Long Island jumped out to an early 12-0 lead in the first three minutes of the first quarter. The Nets’ strong play continued through the remainder of the quarter, leading by 10 to close the frame with a 32-22 lead. The Herd tried to make a comeback at the start of the second, but the Nets’ defensive effort capped the attempt. Long Island shot 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from the field to go into the half up by 19, 67-48.

Wisconsin went into the third quarter looking to make an impact, but the gap continued to grow, much as it . Long Island went into the final quarter up by 36, the team’s largest lead of the night to end the third 106-70. The Nets maintained their lead during the fourth quarter to win the game, 133-104.

Nets guards Josh Gray and Bryce Brown each tallied 21 points in the win, with Gray adding five assists in 26 minutes while Brown recorded five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes. Long Island forward Brandon Rachal notched his second double-double of the regular season with 18 points and 14 rebounds in 27 minutes. Adam Woodbury, one of the G League’s leading rebounders finished with 10 boards and eight points. The 7-footer is averaging 13 rebounds a game.

Craig Randall II, the G League player of the week, had eight points and four boards and NBA vet Jordan Crawford made his Long Island debut, also scoring eight points. Crawford, who’s just out of health and safety protocols, missed all seven of his 3-pointers.

The Nets dished out 27 assists while shooting 50 percent (51-of-102) from the field and 39.6 percent (21-of-53) from long range.

Wisconsin guard Tremont Waters had a strong game for the Herd, tallying 19 points, two rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes. Herd guard Jaylen Bland posted 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Long Island will play their next game at Nassau Coliseum against the Herd on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.