Craig Randall II named G League Player of the Week

Long Island Nets guard Craig Randall II has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Wednesday, January through Sunday, January 9, the league announced.

Randall, who earned a spot on the Nets roster after participating in a local tryout for the team in 2021, started his week off by pouring in 40 points in Long Island’s 111-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks in the regular season opener on Jan 5.

He followed that performance with a career-high 44 points against the Greensboro Swarm on January 7. Randall led the G League in scoring (35.3 ppg) through the first week of regular season play. Randall and the Nets host the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Watch his top plays of the week here.