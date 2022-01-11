Filed under: Glue Guys Glue Guys: Kyrie is not the problem By Michael Smeltz Jan 11, 2022, 2:08pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Glue Guys: Kyrie is not the problem Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Glue Guys dig into why exactly things have gotten wonky for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving’s return? COVID? Steve Nash’s rotational experimentation? NOT ENOUGH KESSLER EDWARDS AKA THE THREE KETTLE?!?!?! We talk it all. More From NetsDaily Kareem’s of’told tale of how he almost became a New York Net still stings Kevin Durant not concerned about his high load, jokes, ‘Let me die out there’ Bobby Marks: Don’t expect big things from Sean Marks at trade deadline ‘Gassed’ Nets fall short to depleted Trail Blazers, 114-108 Late collapse sends Long Island Nets down to another loss, 103-102 NBA Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 PM EST Loading comments...
