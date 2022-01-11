 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Glue Guys: Kyrie is not the problem

By Michael Smeltz
/ new

The Glue Guys dig into why exactly things have gotten wonky for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving’s return? COVID? Steve Nash’s rotational experimentation? NOT ENOUGH KESSLER EDWARDS AKA THE THREE KETTLE?!?!?!

We talk it all.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...