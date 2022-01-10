Late collapse sends Long Island Nets down to another loss, 103-102

Adam Caporn was not happy after his Long Island Nets lost to the Greensboro Swarm, saying “it feels terrible” that the Nets were unable to get over the hump with the clock winding down, even with their offense churning.

If he was upset on Sunday afternoon, imagine how frustrated he must have felt Monday night n Mississauga, Ontario! Long Island blew a four-point lead to the Raptors 905 with 19.6 seconds left and lost on an Isaac Bonga 3-pointer with 5.1 left.

The shot was set up after a key rebound by ex-Net Reggie Perry. Bryce Brown, the Nets 3-point specialist, missed a deep shot after a timeout and Long Island is now 1-3 in the G League regular season. The Raptors are undefeated after three games.

When Josh Gray canned two free throws with clock just under 20 seconds, he put the Nets up 102-98, but that was the last points for the Nets G League affiliate. Justin Champagnie of the Raptors hit a turnaround bank hook shot. On the next possession, Perry fouled the Nets Brandon Rachal with 12.6 seconds left, but the Long Island wing missed both, setting up the last sequence and the loss.

Long Island was short-handed again as its best players were either with the Nets in Portland or out. Caporn had only eight players available. Of the eight, six scored in double-figures lead by Long Island’s new leading scorer, Craig Randall II. Randall finished with 20 points, but was 8-of-18 and 1-of-9 from deep. Over the past four games, Randall, who won a roster spot off a local tryout, is averaging 31.5 points.

Behind Randall were Rachal with 18, Josh Gray with 17, RaiQuan Gray and Bryce Brown with 14 each and seven-footer Adam Woodbury with 12 points ... plus 18 rebounds and four blocks, Woodbury is averaging 13 boards in the regular season.

The Raptors had three players with 20 or more points: Dalano Banton, who came into the game averaging 25.8 points, tallied 27, followed by Bonga with 21 and Perry with 20.

What’s next? Long Island is back at Nassau Coliseum Wednesday night vs. the Wisconsin Herd. The game, starting at 7 p.m., will be televised by YES.