NBA Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 PM EST

First things first, shout out to Cam Thomas for that incredible game-winning moment on Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Nets, but you have to love seeing a rookie step up like that and hit the game winner.

Secondly, we need to quickly turn our attention to Monday night as the Nets played at home Sunday afternoon against the Spurs and swiftly had to head as far west as you can get so they can turn around and play the Blazers on Monday night.

Brooklyn will have Kyrie Irving in the lineup, which is nice. The Blazers will have a “who he play for” kind of roster, led by Anfernee Simmons.

Brian?

Larry Nance, Jr is out with right knee inflammation. CJ McCollum is out with right lung pneumothorax. Norman Powell entered the league health and safety protocols Sunday and is out. Damian Lillard is out with abdominal tendinopathy and won’t travel with the team on their road trip but will see a specialist instead.

Thank you.

Don’t overlook this Blazers team, please. Thanks.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (25-13) at Portland Trail Blazers (15-24)

WHEN: 10:00pm EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

The Blazers tend to get foul happy, and that could come in handy for the Nets. Portland has the sixth highest opponent’s free throw rate and for a Nets team that needs as many easy points as possible, the Blazers could be the cure to what ails them. One noticeable thing about yesterday was the Nets got into their offensive sets a lot faster than usual. It helped that James Harden was more assertive in searching for his shot and using the entire court as he took a few midrange jumpers. That said, turnovers continued to be a Brooklyn bugaboo and Harden was the biggest culprit, coughing it up six times in his 44 minutes. Luckily for Brooklyn, Portland is in the bottom third of forcing turnovers, but that isn’t a reason to let your guard down. We’ve seen on numerous occasions this season the Nets think things are sweet and take their feet off the gas when they shouldn’t.

For more on the Blazers, check out Blazers Edge.