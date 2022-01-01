NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 PM EST

Happy New Year, friends. Hopefully 2022 will bring some more normalcy - but, then again, what is normal these days?

Good news for your Nets is that they are pretty much back to normal, with only two key players, Joe Harris (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (COVID), out for Brooklyn, as they take on the Clippers at home on Saturday night.

The Clippers, who, will be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, are playing .500 ball on the season and trying to turn things around and make a true run at becoming a true title contender out west.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (23-10) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (18-18)

WHEN: 7:30pm EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Terance Mann Of all the youngsters on the Clips, Mann might be the most integral to their future success. He plays good defense, is a capable three point shooter, and has been able to handle increased offensive responsibility each season he’s been in the league. At 25 years old, he has room to get better and will be an important member of the team going forward. If there’s anything you can really knock about James Harden’s game, it’s the turnover totals. He coughed it up six times against the Sixers and leads the NBA at 4.9 a night. Despite that, he’s been rolling downhill at every turn as of late. When Harden is attacking the basket, he adds so many different dimensions to the Nets offense and forces the defense into difficult choices. He looks like he’s got his groove back and it will push the Nets to higher heights.

