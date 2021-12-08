James Harden near triple-double not enough to lead KD-less Nets past Rockets, 114-107

Close but not enough.

The Nets were beaten by the Rockets, 114-107, Wednesday night. With the loss, Brooklyn falls to 9-3 on the road and dips to 17-8 on the young season. They remain first in the East as both the Bulls lost.

Brooklyn rolled the dice heading into the loss, resting Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. In a game the Nets played from behind throughout, the team came close but couldn’t get over the hump with the weapons they had.

In his first trip back in front of a full crowd at Toyota Center, James Harden delivered a near triple-double performance of 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes of play. BUT Harden shot 4-of-16 from the field and 3-of-12 from 3-point range. Among the starters, Patty Mills followed with 12 points in 31 minutes of action.

Cam Thomas put together a career-best game off the bench, finishing with a career-high 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from deep in 32 minutes of play. Paul Millsap also delivered a well-rounded punch off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. Nic Claxton, starting in place of LMA, finished with eight points and four boards, shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from the line.

In his NBA debut, Brooklyn’s two-way guard, David Duke Jr. finished with nine points, three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench, playing solid defense as well. Duke Jr., one of the Nets two-way players, had been troubled by a hip flexor.

The Nets put out a brand new starting five — Harden, Mills, Claxton, DeAndre’ Bembry and James Johnson — a group that hadn’t play a single minute together prior to Wednesday’s game. After sluggish play in the opening minutes, the unit forged a 9-0 run through the hot hand of Mills to take an 11-10 advantage early.

Brooklyn struggled to defend Eric Gordon — who scored 15 of the Rockets’ 30 first-quarter points. Gordon had little resistance getting to the rim and through off-ball screens, he was able to get quality looks outside the perimeter, carrying Houston’s offense in the first frame. The Nets' second unit was led by Mills and Thomas — who both scored six points — and trailed 30-23 after one.

The Rockets opened the second on a 6-2 run to take a double-digit advantage (36-25) through two minutes of the frame. After Houston ballooned their lead to 18, the Nets subbed in Blake Griffin for the first time in six games. The Nets went on a 12-0 run — which included David Duke Jr.’s first NBA points — to cut the deficit to eight points midway through the second. That was the closest the team got to the Rockets in the first half.

Brooklyn faced a small scare after Harden landed awkwardly on Jae’Sean Tate’s foot coming down from a 3-point shot. Harden was limping down the court but remained in the game to finish off the second half. The Nets superstar concluded the half with a team-high 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes of action.

Despite cutting the deficit to eight points in the second, the Nets hit the break trailing by 15 points (67-52). The 67 points were the most allowed in any half this season. The team shot only 39.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

Although Brooklyn cut into Houston’s lead after halftime, the Nets couldn’t string together a series of stops, allowing the Rockets to grow their advantage to 17 points with just over five minutes remaining in the third. Houston continued to thrive off second-chance opportunities and restrict Brooklyn from getting out early, resulting in a 90-73 hole heading into the fourth.

The Nets sparked an extended 14-2 run — which included a patient Harden stepback three for a four-point play — to trim the deficit to four points with seven minutes remaining. But Harden missed a three that would have put them within one and that was the closest Brooklyn got in their comeback attempt and dropped the contest by seven.

The Film Room

There wasn’t much to gloat about in this one.

James Harden was underwhelming, triple-double aside, in his homecoming in Houston. Patty Mills had a quiet night by his standards. Even Nicolas Claxton couldn’t capitalize after his promising night in Dallas. In hindsight, this was probably a schedule loss. An 11-man rotation that shot just 8-of-33 from three (24.2%) isn’t exactly a great sandbox for James Harden to play in.

So let’s talk about the rookies, Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr., who both showed some signs!

Duke Jr. flashed the two-way potential that made him such an intriguing find in Summer League, being a pest at the point-of-attack and forcing deflections. Though his jump shot (1-for-4 from deep) is still a work in progress, it was good to see him knock his first NBA bucket down from deep.

Maybe most encouraging of all is Duke’s ability to cut along the baseline. He’s Brooklyn’s best baseline cutter since, shoot, Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot? Rodions Kurucs? Regardless, climbing upstairs for baseline dunks is in Duke Jr.’s ministry, and he took advantage of warped Houston defenses on numerous occasions. This is a real skill the Nets can use — some athleticism that can catch opponents by surprise while tip-toeing along the baseline.

Everyone gets a touch before @daviddukejr sends it home! pic.twitter.com/NOSpuGhEIy — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 9, 2021

We can’t forget Cam Thomas, who did what he does best: score. And score tough buckets. He got himself going in the second half with a calm catch-and-shoot three-ball (something he’s struggled with early in his NBA career at 22%), and the rookie was able to build on that with a series of tough shots.

The move below is ridiculous. He explodes into a side-step, realizes he doesn’t have the edge, then pivots and spins into a crazy tough floater through contact. It’s incredible he doesn’t run out of steps.

TOUGH and-1 for Cam pic.twitter.com/N1vMZkWhjA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 9, 2021

Oh, but you thought that last shot was tricky? Try this one on for size. After getting run off the line, he drives middle but to no avail and then explodes into a reverse-spinning jump-shot — his momentum carrying him away from the basket. Bucket.

Rookie Watch

Two of the Nets four rookies — Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. — got extended time during the game particularly in the failed comeback, finishing with a combined 56 minutes. That’s the most minutes Brooklyn rooks have gotten this season. Back on November 17, Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards had a combined 33 minutes.

What’s next

The Nets will play their third game of the four-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 10 when the team travels to Atlanta to play the Hawks. The game is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET.

