NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets, 8:00 PM EST

Tuesday night’s game against the Mavs was a bit of a rollercoaster. The Nets rallied from down 17 points to escape Dallas with a 102-99 victory. But no rest for the weary, the Nets are back at it on the road where they’ll take on a struggling, but surging Rockets team.

Houston has won 6 games in a row, which is wild considering they started the season 1-16.

They have a pretty impressive young core, which includes Christian Woods and Jalen Green (who is OUT with a hamstring injury), among a few.

James Harden returns to Houston, which is cool. Expect him to put up some big numbers because, well, he always does.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (17-7) at Houston Rockets (7-16)

WHEN: 8:00pm EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Christian Wood Meet a building block of Houston’s future. C-Wood is a double-double machine as he’s top ten in double doubles (naturally) and rebounds. Wood has successfully expanded his game throughout the years and is a pretty reliable three point shooting big. As the franchise continues to figure out how to build the roster, he figures to be a huge part of things going forward. It was looking ugly for a minute, but things are looking up in H-Town. Welcome back to the building block of Houston’s past. James Harden spent eight-plus mostly great seasons in Houston as he blossomed into a Hall of Famer and MVP. It ended poorly of course, but that’s water under the bridge and everyone’s moved on. Harden is still involved with the Houston community and culture so that’s a great thing. The former MVP put together a fantastic game last night and as he plays more aggressively, it opens up a world of possibility for the Nets and their offense. He went 3-6 from three point range, and for a Nets team that has been freezing from downtown for the past three weeks, having somebody alongside Patty Mills that can make a shot from deep is crucial. It’s a homecoming and Harden still has a lot to prove, so look for him to put on a show for his old friends.

