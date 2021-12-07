NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 PM EST

The Nets are hitting the road again. They’re heading off on a 4-game road trip starting Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs are sitting around at 11-11 under head coach Jason Kidd. They expect to have Kristaps Porzingis back in the mix this evening, and hoping that Luka Doncic (left ankle) suits up as well.

For the Nets, no Joe Harris (duh), but James Johnson is available tonight. Hell. Yeah.

Not much to add here other than...who was the better point guard, Jason Kidd or Steve Nash?! Fight to the death about it in the comments below.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (16-7) at Dallas Mavericks (11-11)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: TNT (tv), WFAN-FM/AM

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Tim Hardaway, Jr. Assuming Doncic is out or limited, Hardaway Jr will be the focal point of Kidd’s offense. He moved back to the bench recently but is still third on the team in scoring. Hardaway Jr is a microwave scorer off the bench and he can provide some punch in the event the Mavs offense starts off slowly tonight. James Harden will look to get himself back on track. He had a rough two game set over the weekend, but if you’re looking for a positive from Saturday, he didn’t turn it over in 40 minutes of play. Harden is still trying to put all the pieces together, but it’s still early (ish) so he does have time to consistently return to his Top 75 form. Harden still draws a ton of attention and he’s a good enough passer to find the right player open. A good game tonight will help wash away Saturday and get this road trip off to a good start.

For more on the Mavericks, check out Mavs Moneyball.