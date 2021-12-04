History repeats: Nets fall to Bulls in final minute, 111-107

History repeated itself and it wasn’t the Brooklyn way.

The Nets were defeated by the Bulls, 111-107 Saturday night at Barclays Center. With the loss, Brooklyn falls to 16-7 on the young season. They remain first in the East. Chicago is now 16-8.

Despite being down a game-high 11 points in the third, Chicago came storming back behind the play of DeMar DeRozan and entered the final two minutes of play trailing by three. Zach LaVine put Chicago up 105-100 off a midrange jumper and Bruce Brown followed it up on the other end but he failed to hit the huge free throw to cut the deficit to two points.

On the following possession, LaVine was fouled and hit both free throws and although Kevin Durant answered with a 25-foot three, Lonzo Ball silenced the Barclays Center crowd with a non-contested 26-foot three from the corner (on a DeRozan assist) to put Chicago up 110-105 with 16.9 seconds remaining.

Out of a Nets timeout, Brooklyn got Durant the ball and he drove to the basket for a dunk to trim the deficit to 110-107 with 13.5 seconds remaining. The Nets were able to foul Ayo Dosunmu and he missed his second free throw, leaving the door slightly ajar for Brooklyn but the team blundered their last hope with simply a bad possession.

Durant led the Nets with 28 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range. The Nets superstar tallied 10 rebounds and four assists as well in 38 minutes of play.

LaMarcus Aldridge had another strong game, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes followed by James Harden, who struggled offensively throughout the game finished with 14 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in 40 minutes of play. Patty Mills contributed 12 points in 34 minutes.

Despite the loss, Brooklyn defeated Chicago in multiple categories that usually puts them over the top — rebounding: 55-47, points in the paint: 54-38, shot discrepancy: five more shots and in second-chance points.

The Nets started Harden, Mills, Bembry, Durant and Aldridge. Brooklyn opened the contest hitting three of their first five shots to forge a 9-0 run, powered by three threes from three different players — Harden, Mills and Bembry.

Brooklyn continued to roll offensively following their strong start while Chicago’s shots started to fall within the arc to keep them within striking distance. The Nets weathered the Bulls short yet hot three-pointing shooting stretch. Although Durant struggled in the first — four points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field — Bembry led the team with eight points, followed by Millsap, who delivered strong minutes off the bench (seven points) to put Brooklyn up 34-28 after one.

The Bulls had the upper hand to start the second. Powered by their pace, the Chicago quickly trimmed away at the deficit and after a 7-0 run, knotted the contest up at 42 with 6:48 remaining in the frame. Chicago took their first lead with just under four minutes remaining in the second, but Brooklyn capitalize off second-chance opportunities to put them back ahead with little breathing room. The Nets closed out the half on a 10-4 run and hit the break with a 56-52 advantage.

Brooklyn had all the key factors and differentials in their favor at the break — rebounding (32-21) (10-3 on the offensive glass)), 15-0 on second-chance scoring and shot 15 more shots. Three players were in double-figures — Durant (12 points), Millsap (11 points) and Harden (10 points) — while Brown grabbed 11 rebounds, powering the second-chance opportunities.

Brooklyn grew their advantage to a game-high 11 points in the third but Chicago continued to chop away at the cushion. The Nets were more aggressive with their takes to the basket in the third frame, but the Bulls’ pace and transition offense was the catalyst to their scoring. The 11-point cushion evaporated to only three points (82-79) heading into the final 12 minutes of play.

It was anyone’s game to take in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls opened the frame strong. Chicago took their first lead of the second half (85-84) with 9:28 remaining and ballooned their lead to six after a 13-2 run. In the end, the Bulls pulled away in the final seconds and escaping Brooklyn with their second big win over the Nets this season.

Milestone Watch

With 23 points, Kevin Durant (24,507 points) has moved past Ray Allen (24,505 points) into 24th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Next up: Patrick Ewing (24,815 points).

What’s next

The Nets will return to action on Tuesday, December 7 when the team travels to Dallas to play the Mavericks. The game is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For a different perspective on Saturday night’s game check out Blog a Bull — our sister site covering the Bulls.