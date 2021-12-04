NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM EST

Friday night wasn’t quite the wire-to-wire Brooklyn Nets had hoped for, but Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant and a win is a win.

On Saturday they have a bit of a tougher task with the Chicago Bulls in town. DeMar DeRozan is having a fantastic season, as is his teammate Zach LaVine. Both are at least in the conversation for MVP this season - not Top 5, necessarily, but a “for your consideration” kinda thing.

Should be a tough one on night two of back-to-backs, but the Brooklyn Nets have Kevin Durant which means anything is possible.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (16-6) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-8)

WHEN: 8:00 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-AM/FM (radio)

Player to watch: DeMar DeRozan Every team can use a player like DeRozan. He fits into his role seamlessly, can play multiple positions, can run the offense, provides veteran leadership and can take over late to bring your team across the finish line. He’s one of the more under-appreciated players of his generation and he has helped the Bulls to be the best version of themselves so far. The road is only going to get tougher from here, so having someone like DD on your side will help you deal with the ebbs and flows of the NBA grind. No need to fear, the Slim Reaper is here! Kevin Durant scored nine points in the fourth quarter and hit the game sealing jumper to keep the Wolves at bay. He only played 37 minutes last night, so he’ll have plenty of energy in the tank for this one. Brooklyn has two days off before hitting the road for a week, so a revenge win against one of the best teams in the East would be a good way to exit the Clays.

