ESPN: Liberty to hire Sandy Brondello, Aussie women’s team coach, WNBA Champion

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that the Liberty have hired Sandy Brondello as their new head coach. Brondello is head coach of the Australian women’s national team and until recently led the Phoenix Mercury,

The New York Liberty is expected to hire Sandy Brondello to be its new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Brondello is the head coach of the Australian National team and former Phoenix Mercury coach. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 31, 2021

Brondello was one of three finalists —along with Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell. Hammon is now the Aces head coach. Trammell, who has led a top 3 defense in all three seasons with the Sparks, should be soon. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 1, 2022

Others later tweeted out confirmation of Shelburne’s scoop.

Brondello will succeed Walt Hopkins who agreed to a mutual parting with the Liberty in December. This past season, he took the Liberty to the WNBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

A former WNBA All-Star at shooting guard, Brondello led the Mercury to the league championship in 2014. She has a career record of 164-128. Last season, the Mercury got to the WNBA Finals with her. Brondello made the WNBA playoffs in each of her nine years as a head coach.

In April 2017, Brondello was named head coach of the Australian women’s team known as the Opals. She will continue in that role.

Brondello, from Queensland on Australia’s Pacific coast, is the latest from the continent to find employ in Brooklyn. Adam Caporn, an assistant men’s national team coach, is the Long Island Nets head coach. Daniel Jones is head of strength and conditioning for Brooklyn. Dan Meehan is the director of sports science and Les Gelis is director of sports medicine for Brooklyn. And of course, Patty Mills is simply in charge.