Long Island Nets sign NBA vet Jordan Crawford

The Long Island Nets have acquired NBA veteran Jordan Crawford from the G League’s available player pool, the Nets affiliate announced Thursday night. Long Island signed Crawford using an injury replacement exception.

Crawford, 33, is hoping for a return to the NBA, where he last played in 2018. The 6’5” wingman has appeared in 281 career NBA games (99 starts) across six seasons with New Orleans (2016-18), Boston (2013-14), Golden State (2014), Washington (2011-13) and Atlanta (2010-11), recording averages of 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

Crawford is a free agent for NBA purposes. He can be called up by any NBA team. The Nets have no rights to Crawford.

The Detroit native was drafted by the New Jersey Nets with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft and traded to Atlanta on draft night. The Nets sent Atlanta both their picks, at Nos. 27 and 31 to Atlanta, which used the picks to take Crawford and Tibor Pleiss of Germany. The Hawks then sold Pleiss’ rights to the Thunder.

In recent years, the Xavier product has toiled overseas in China, Germany, Israel, Russia and Turkey. Most recently, the veteran spent last season overseas with Galatasaray of the Turkish Basketball Super League, where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Crawford has also appeared in 45 career NBA G League games (25 starts) over two seasons with the Grand Rapids Drive (2016-17) and Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2014-15), averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest.

Long Island also signed Jeremy Harris, a 6’7” swingman, who has played two seasons internationally (2019-21) in Sweden and Hungary.

Crawford first gained fame in 2009 when as college player he dunked over LeBron James at James skills camp. Nike attempted to keep the incident quiet but video of the dunk eventually got out.