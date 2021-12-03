NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30PM EST

On Friday night the Brooklyn Nets welcome home, D’Angelo Russell. One of the more beloved members of the Brooklyn franchise, Russell will no doubt get a warm welcome from Nets fans.

In terms of the action on the court, the Timberwolves are a good young team with “potential” who is playing .500-ball and, well...did I mention they have potential?!

Brooklyn will once again look to get their offense going without Joe Harris in the lineup but, BUT, they will get Nicolas Claxton back in the lineup which should be helpful against a generally speedy T-Wolves team.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (15-6) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Game Preview.

Injuries Joe Harris is out. After being out for 17 games, Nicolas Claxton is not listed on the injury report and will be returning to action tonight. The Nets will also be out their two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Kessler Edwards, as well as Day’Ron Sharpe. Duke is still bothered by a hip flexor while the other two will be playing for Long Island in Delaware on Saturday. Kyrie Irving still out. Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a nasty fall on Wednesday and had to leave the game. He’s listed as questionable with a tailbone contusion. Patrick Beverley is out with a left abductor strain. Jarred Vanderbilt is probable after flu-like symptoms. Jaylen Nowell is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Jaden McDaniels is questionable with flu-like symptoms. Anthony Edwards is probable after flu-like symptoms.

