Nets extend Shaq Harrison as James Ennis III signs with Clippers

Even with Nets players leaving health and safety protocols, Brooklyn has decided to extend their two of their COVID replacements, keeping the two combo guards they signed earlier this month, Shaq Harrison and Langston Galloway, for another 10 days.

Harrison’s extension was announced Wednesday morning. His first 10-day hardship exception deal ended Tuesday. Galloway had been extended on Monday. However, the Nets did not extend forward James Ennis III and he was signed by the Clippers Tuesday. Ennis had played a minute vs. the Clippers in Los Angeles while still a Net on Monday night.

The Nets don’t have to make a decision on their other replacement player, 6’9” power forward Wenyen Gabriel, until Friday. Under league rules, the Nets could have signed up to 10 players on hardship exceptions, one for each player lost to positive or inconclusive tests, but decided to sign only four.

Steve Nash said over the weekend that he expected that the Nets would extend two or three of their replacement players out of an abundance of caution as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to ravage the league and nation.

Harrison, 28, has played 23 minutes over two games — 22 vs. the Magic on December 18, the day he was signed — scoring four points, grabbing four rebounds and handing out three assists.

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared protocols. The Nets four rookies — Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, David Duke Jr., and Kessler Edwards — remain in protocols. With the NBA reducing quarantine for infected players from 10 days to six, expect word on their situation soon.

Meanwhile, the Long Island Nets acquired veteran G League guard Terrico White from the available player pool. Long Island was granted an injury replacement exception by the league to allow for the additional roster spot while guard Jordan Bowden (right thumb injury and right meniscus surgery) and forward Chris Walker (right knee fracture) miss time due to injury.