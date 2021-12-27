Nic Claxton revisits Christmas dunk: “Definitely the most memorable moment of my career. It was lit’

Earlier this month, Nic Claxton had the best dunk of his short NBA career, slamming home a posterizing dunk over Clint Capella and Danilo Gallinari in the fourth quarter of the Nets win over the Hawks on December 10.

But as if there was any doubt, Claxton’s Christmas Day alley-oop dunk over LeBron James has now taken the top spot. Just ask him.

“That’s definitely No. 1,” Claxton said. “Definitely the most memorable moment of my career. It was lit. It just happened.”

Claxton, who finished the Christmas Day win with nine points, six rebounds, five blocks (career-high) and three assists in 32 minutes has played very well for Brooklyn as of late. In his last three games, the Brooklyn’s big tallied his two highest point totals of the season (17 points and 16 points) and in his last seven, he’s averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game.

Pair that with his holiday slam and there’s no reason to doubt his belief that the sky’s the limit.

“It’s definitely good in growing confidence,” Claxton said. “The coaching staff trusting me to finish big games and my teammates trusting me to go out and make plays. James having that trust to even throw that pass like that, it says a lot about the way he feels about me. I went out and made it happen, so my confidence is definitely growing. I’m looking forward to just continuing to do what I’m doing and the sky’s the limit.”

He certainly seemed to touch it Saturday.