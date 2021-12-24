NBA announces delayed start for NBA G League regular season

The NBA G League announced Friday that its regular season will begin on January. 5 instead of next week.

The regular season was originally scheduled to tip off on Monday after the NBA G League showcase concluded in Las Vegas.

This delayed start “will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups,” the league said.

That’s sure to be true for the The Long Island Nets. Brooklyn’s G League squad had been traveling since December 14th and would have been back on the road to start the regular season against the Wisconsin Herd on Monday

Information regarding games originally scheduled between December 27 and January 4 will be “provided at a later date,” the league announced. The Nets were originally scheduled to visit the Herd, host the Capital City Go-Go on the 30th, travel to Maine the next day to face the Celtics and then host the Westchester Knicks on Sunday, January 2nd.

Long Island’s regular season home opener will now presumably be on Wednesday, January 5, against the College Park Skyhawks at Nassau Coliseum.