Kevin Durant named Eastern Conference Player of Month for October/November

The two NBA players proclaimed as best in the world have some new hardware to prove their cases.

Kevin Durant was named the KIA NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November. The honor marks Durant’s 15th of his career, his first since January of 2017 and his first as a Brooklyn Net. Stephen Curry was awarded the honor for the Western Conference. They’re the first Player of the Month awards for the 2021-22 season.

Durant, who leads the league in scoring in his 14th season, averaged 28.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists during that span, leading Brooklyn to an overall record of 15-6 — Eastern Conference-best. The Nets superstar is shooting a career-high 53.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range.

For the 15th time in his legendary career and for the first time as a Brooklyn Net...



Kevin Durant is your PLAYER OF THE MONTH pic.twitter.com/b8A5wk4WbP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 2, 2021

Former Net Jarrett Allen was named one of eight nominees for the Eastern Conference honor. Durant becomes the first Nets since James Harden to win the honor.

Harden was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month last season for the back-to-back months of February and March — becoming the first player to earn Player of the Month honors in each of his two full months with a new team since the award’s inception in 1979-80 and the first Net to do it in back-to-back months.

The other Nets to win the honor aside from Durant and Harden are Jason Kidd — Nov. 2001 and Dec. 2002; Kenyon Martin — Feb. 2004; Vince Carter — Dec. 2005, Feb. 2005 and April 2007.

Steve Nash was named one of four nominees for Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for the months of October and November. Billy Donovan was awarded the Eastern Conference honor.