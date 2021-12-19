POSTPONED: Nets next two games vs Nuggets and Wizards are called off

The NBA has postponed the Nets next two home games. The Nuggets game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and the Wizards game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday have both been called off in the wake of rising COVID infections.

Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news in tweets first about the Nuggets game...

The NBA will likely postpone multiple games today, including Nets-Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Not long after those two tweets, Shams and Woj said the Nets game with the Wizards Tuesday is also likely to be postponed.

The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AK1B8f5FzI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The league confirmed the reports of the Nets two games as well as other games...

The team’s next scheduled game is set for Portland on Thursday, the beginning of a West Coast road trip that includes a highly anticipated Christmas Day date with the Lakers.

The Nets had struggled to field a team of eight players Saturday night vs. Orlando, getting Patty Mills to give up a rest day and using three 10-day players signed with the hardship exception. Among the players in health and safety protocols were starters Kevin Durant, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge as well as newly returned Kyrie Irving.

Post-game Steve Nash also noted that Blake Griffin doesn’t normally play in back-to-backs and to make thing worse, he had knee soreness after bumping knees with a Magic player in the first half. Griffin said he had to play the whole second half in pain.

Shams had reported Saturday that the Nets were signing a fourth player to a hardship exception, but there’s been no announcement that Wenyen Gabriel, a 6’9” G League forward, has put pen to paper or screen.

Woj and Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported Sunday that the league may require teams to sign more replacement players to avoid a wave of postponements.

The NBA and NBPA talks on finalizing a form of this plan have been ongoing through the weekend and league remains determined to minimize postponements and avoid a pause, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/dk47Uha31Q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Positive COVID tests have sent dozens of NBA players as well as coaches and staff into health and safety protocols that require 10 days in quarantine or two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Later on Sunday, Barclays Center tweeted out this to holders of tickets for the two games...

Our next two @BrooklynNets games (tonight vs. Denver and Tuesday night vs. Washington) have been postponed: https://t.co/aoSaF4bFFW pic.twitter.com/ArU7bqtl1J — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) December 19, 2021

Bottom line: when the games are rescheduled, your tickets to the games will be good for those games.