Shams: Nets to sign Wenyen Gabriel, 6’9” forward off Wisconsin Herd roster

Shams Charania reports that the Nets are once again dipping into the hardship exception and signing Wenyen Gabriel, a 6’9”, 24-year-old forward, to a 10-day contract.

Gabriel is the fourth 10-day the Nets have signed in the last three days as they try to fill out their roster in the wake of a new wave of positive tests. At least nine Nets players have tested positive or inconclusively, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who recently returned to the team. The other signings are Langston Galloway who debuted for the Nets vs. the 76ers and James Ennis III and Shaq Harrison officially signed Saturday morning. All are expected to be available Saturday night vs. the equally devastated Magic.

Gabriel, a South Sudanese native who gained U.S. citizenship in 2016, has previously been with the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. He landed with the Wisconsin Herd this G League season. He’s played 12 games for the Herd, including ten starts, averaging 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks with shooting splits of 48/39/51 for the Bucks’ G League club.

Here’s some highlights from his highest scoring NBA game from February 2020 when he was with Portland...

A five-star prospect in high school, he was ranked #14 in the Class of 2016 by ESPN. Gabriel played two years with the University of Kentucky before declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft where he went undrafted.

Brooklyn, unlike other teams with short rosters, has gone with NBA veterans rather than use call-ups from the Long Island Nets. Each of the 10-day contracts can be extended for a second 10 days or three games.