Kyrie Irving is coming back to the Brooklyn Nets. Mike and Brian run through 12 burning questions surrounding Kyrie’s pending return: are we happy, how much does this raise the Nets championship chances, will this positively/negatively impact the franchise overall, rotation questions, conspiracy theories AND does Kyrie’s return actually increase the Nets chances to trade Kyrie.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | For livestreams and video - check out the Glue Guys YouTube Page