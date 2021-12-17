Reports: Nets to sign veterans James Ennis III and Shaq Harrison to 10-day deals

NBA veterans James III and Shaq Harrison will be joining the Nets on 10-day deals under the league’s hardship exception.

The news came in reports from Shams Charania and Chris Haynes just as the Nets were finishing off the 76ers at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign free agent James Ennis via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 17, 2021

Free agent guard Shaquille Harrison will sign a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 17, 2021

Ennis, 31, and Harrison, 28, are both NBA veterans as is Langston Galloway who joined the Nets Thursday. The two, like Galloway, were free agents. Ennis hasn’t played since last season when he was with the Magic while Harrison has been with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers G League affiliate.

Ennis, a 6’7” wing, is a 3-and-D specialist who appeared in 41 games for the Magic last season, including 37 starts. He averaged 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes, shooting 43.3 percent from deep. His contract wasn’t renewed. The Nets will be his eighth NBA team. He also played in Australia and Puerto Rico.

Blake Griffin who played with Ennis in Detroit, said his once and future teammate, he “can do a little bit of everything,” adding he’s a good defender.

Harrison, a 6’7” point guard, also has defensive chops and like Ennis has been an NBA journeyman, playing for five NBA teams. Harrison split a combined 34 regular-season games, all off the bench, for the Jazz and Nuggets, averaging 1.0 for Utah and 33 for Denver. He also appeared in nine playoff games for Denver. He was waived by the Sixers during training camp, then joined their G League affiliate in Wilmington. He’s been averaging 19.6 points as well as 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Blue Coats.

With the addition of Ennis and Harrison, the Nets could have 11 players available on Saturday vs. the Magic on Saturday night, depending on the latest rounds of COVID tests which normally take place in the mornings. The Nets have two more exceptions available should they want to add other players. Ennis and Harrison are the Nets 18th and 19th players.

Each signing will cost the Nets $500,000 in luxury taxes.