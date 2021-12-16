NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 PM EST

It’s quite possible that the Philadelphia 76ers are the only team in the NBA who can look at the Nets and be like, “seriously, what are y’all complaining about?” Yes, it hurts not having Kyrie Irving in the lineup, but it hurts less when you have Kevin Durant and James Harden playing.

Equally, it hurts not having Ben Simmons in the lineup, but it hurts even more so when you also have Joel Embiid miss a decent amount of time this season as well. With championship aspirations top of mind this season, the 76ers have turned “what could have been” into a so-so start to the season.

That said, the Nets are still very much shorthanded thanks to COVID-protocols, so it levels the playing field quite a bit when a number of your starters are out.

This one is shaping up to be a bit more “even” than it potentially could have been.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (20-8) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-14)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game Preview.

Injuries Joe Harris is out with his ankle injury. And deep breath... The following players are in the health and safety protocols: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Harden, James Johnson, and Paul Millsap. Not to be outdone, a “couple” of assistant coaches and a “couple” of staffers are in protocols as well, per Steve Nash. And it could get worse. Testing is now a daily thing. The Nets can sign up to five players on 10-day contracts under the NBA’s hardship exception rule. On Thursday, they announced the signing of Langston Galloway, the veteran shooting guard. Seth Curry has been dealing with right shoulder soreness recently, but he played last night and will likely be here. Joel Embiid has been dealing with right rib soreness, but played last night. He took a nasty fall late in the fourth quarter, but was able to walk it off. No clue on if he plays as well. Georges Niang is in COVID protocols

