A depleted Brooklyn Nets team beat the Toronto Raptors in a fantastically exciting game that featured Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. with surprising play. Mike and Brian celebrate the game, diving into all the intriguing details: Patty Mills is a killer, Blake Griffin slip-n-sliding on the floor, and what to make of Nic Claxton.

