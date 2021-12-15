Nets sign Langston Galloway to 10-day hardship exception ... Who’s next?

Then, there were nine.

The Nets are signing journeyman guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day hardship exception deal, Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday morning...

Galloway will sign a 10-day hardship exception. Nets were down to eight eligible players with seven entered into Covid protocols. Galloway played with the Suns last season. https://t.co/cmhx682XQj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

The Nets now have nine players available for Thursday’s game with the 76ers. They could add another four players under the hardship exception.

Galloway, 30, is a 6’2” shooting guard with seven years’ experience. He was with Phoenix last season, playing 40 games for the NBA Finalist and averaging 4.3 points in 11 minutes a game on 45/42/97 shooting splits. Two years ago, playing with Blake Griffin in Detroit, he had one of his best seasons, playing in 66 games and averaging 10.3 points on 44/40/86 splits.

His biggest asset is an ability to get hot off the bench, as he did back in March 2019 while with the Pistons.

A former Knick, Galloway had signed two days ago the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliate, after being cut by the Warriors in training camp.

The Nets have five hardship exceptions available because of their explosion of COVID cases on the roster. The team is down seven players including starters James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge. They also are without Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris, giving them only eight available players Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Galloway’s signing will be costly, as will any signings under the exception.

10-Day contract via hardship exception



Galloway will earn $128,709 over the 10 days with $95,930 counting toward the luxury tax.



$504K projected tax penalty https://t.co/LXWWxrYFbc — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2021

Will the Nets sign any additional players. On Tuesday night, Steve Nash was non-committal.

“I would be speaking too soon to say so,” he said post-game.