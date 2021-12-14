NBA Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30PM EST

Life would be so much easier if Kevin Durant would just drop 50 points on a nightly basis. So much easier.

But, alas, that’s not the case. The Nets, after beating the Pistons in Detroit are back in Brooklyn to take on the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets are looking to improve their home record, sitting at just 8-5 at the ‘Clays this season. But...

Yikes. How’s this for an injury report:

Joe Harris is out. James Harden was out on Sunday for rest, but will be back tonight. Paul Millsap entered into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols Monday and on Tuesday morning, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter were added to list. All will be required to quarantine for 10 days or until they return two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour window. Kyrie Irving remains out.

Yikes, again.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (19-8) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-14)

WHEN: 7:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM

Game Preview.

Player to watch: Pascal Siakam Siakam is the guy for the Raptors and he’s finding his way after a shoulder injury kept him out for the first month and change. His usage is down slightly, but he’s making it happen and getting to the free throw line a bit more than he did last year. At 27 years old, Siakam is in the prime of his career and he’s gradually gotten better over time as he’s added skills to his repertoire. Greatness at work every time he steps onto the court. Kevin Durant put on a masterclass Sunday night as his 51 points were a league high as he led the Nets to victory. Durant does everything you need on the court and with him playing like this, the Nets can stay on top of the Eastern Conference. After the game, KD mentioned protecting home court, and the Nets have been a much road team than at home. The Nets have talked a lot about building an identity and creating homecourt advantage at the clays, and a nice winning streak would do wonders in establishing that.

